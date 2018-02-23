Gulfport felon sentenced to over 13 Years in federal prison for illegally possessing guns and ammunition

Cornell Lamar Abram, 38, of Gulfport, was sentenced to 157 months in federal prison Friday by District Judge Louis Guirola, Jr., on two indictments charging him as a felon in possession of ammunition and firearms.

Abram faced a maximum of 10 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 and 3 years of supervised release in each case.

On June 11, 2014, a 911 call to Gulfport Police Department regarding shots fired resulted in the recovery of two spent shell casings. The investigation revealed that Cornell Lamar Abram had entered a home and caused a disturbance by firing a gun outside as he left.

No firearms were recovered. However, Abram, a multiple convicted felon, was charged in federal court with being a felon in possession of ammunition. Abram, who was on supervised release at the time, absconded, only to be arrested almost three years later, on April 6, 2017, in Birmingham, Alabama, in possession of two firearms.

The Alabama case was transferred to the Southern District of Mississippi. On July 21, 2017, Abram was sentenced to 36 months in prison for revocation of supervised release on a 2005 federal drug conviction. On November 14, 2017, he entered guilty pleas to possession of ammunition and possession of guns in Alabama.

Abram was sentenced Friday to 120 months in the Southern District of Mississippi ammunition case and 37 months on the Alabama gun case. All sentences were ordered to run consecutively, with Abram continuing to serve 36 months, then he will serve 120 months, followed by 37 months for a total of 194 months.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.