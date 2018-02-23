Illegal alien with previous felony conviction pleads guilty to illegally re-entering United States

Marin-Lopez will be sentenced on May 31, at 9:30 a.m. by Judge Lee, and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Source: U.S. District Attorney

22-year-old Cristobal Marin-Lopez, of Mexico, pled guilty Thursday before U. S. District Court Judge Tom S. Lee to unlawfully re-entering the United States after having previously been deported and convicted of a felony.

On December 22, 2017, Cristobal Marin-Lopez was involved in a single vehicle accident in Simpson County on Highway 43 and Tom Coke Road.

Marin-Lopez was driving a Silver Chevy Trailblazer when he lost control and wrecked.

Eyewitnesses to the wreck stated that several individuals ran into the woods after the wreck. None of the individuals were located.

Marin-Lopez was previously convicted for possession of heroin in Harris County, Texas, a felony, on November 4, 2014. He was subsequently removed from the United States on November 1, 2016.

Marin-Lopez will be sentenced on May 31, at 9:30 a.m. by Judge Lee, and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.