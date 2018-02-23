Illegal immigrant impersonating an officer among felony arrests, according to ICE Agents

Random shots fired in Leake County led authorities to illegal Mexican immigrants, who authorities say possessed dangerous weapons. More disturbing, customs agents believe one of the men was pretending to be a law officer.

Leake County deputies and ICE Agents arrested four illegal immigrants in a mobile home park off Pleasant Hill Road on felony charges. According to investigators, one of the suspects was impersonating an officer and had been deported repeatedly.

"He was 24 years old and has been deported three times," said Leake County Sheriff Greg Waggoner.

Manuel Cardenas Pardo was arrested following a complaint to the sheriff's department of illegals with weapons living in the area and periodically firing shots.

Customs agents and deputies began surveillance last week. Pardo was stopped Thursday after returning from work in Attala County. He was in a dark gray Dodge Charger equipped with a blue light in the windshield, a siren, dash cam and a badge that said U.S.Agent.

In his residence were a black shirt with the word "Police" on it and a law enforcement type gun belt.

"It would be very probable that he would be targeting Hispanic decent people, maybe even other illegals knowing that they would not report it if he did," said Sheriff Waggoner. "This has happened in the past according to federal agents".

Also arrested was 19-year-old Juan A. Custodio, who was in the car with Pardo. Investigators say 49-year-old Laura Pardo Palma lives with Pardo and was in possession of a .25 caliber semi-automatic pistol.

An AK-47 Rifle/pistol and ammunition were located in the truck of 38-year-old Elvia Gonzalez. It is a felony for both women to possess the firearms.

The sheriff says all four are residents of Mexico and currently in federal custody.

