Road and structural issues plaguing two popular parks in Vicksburg. We're talking about the National Military Park and the Riverfront Park.

“Riverfront Park is the most useable park in the city of Vicksburg,” said Mayor George Flaggs.

Closed signs now block people from enjoying Riverfront Park. Recently the city began work to fix a section of the bluff on the south end of the park that slowly began sliding off the bank. Then they discovered oil contamination.

“It was getting so bad that it was coming up on the playground and on the walking trail so we had to do something,” added Flaggs.

Over at Vicksburg National Military Park, the section of road along North Union Avenue between Grant Avenue and the USS Cairo Museum is now temporarily closed to traffic.

“A portion of the road washed out,” said Scott Babinowich.

Park maintenance crews discovered the erosion problem Thursday.

“The challenging thing with erosion is it happens all at once. You don't have a lot of notification when it happens especially with this soil. It gives away, a large portion gives away at once," said Babinowich. "The historical context is this has been happening in Vicksburg ever since this was a national military park in the early 1900's.”

Now the emergency assessment team has been working to determine the impact to the road and fix the problem.

“We have some contingency plan to open the road in couple days with some small detours,” added Babinowich.

As for Riverfront Park, city officials say it should be reopened this summer.

“While they were trying to do the work, they ran into an oil issue and that delayed the project, but we are back on track,” said Flaggs.

