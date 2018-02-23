Civil Rights icons honored at Grand Celebration of Mississippi Civil Rights Museum gala

Hundreds gathered Friday night at the Jackson Convention Complex for a black-tie gala hosted by the Friends of Mississippi Civil Rights. Five men and a woman were honored for their roles in the Civil Rights Movement. Source: WLBT

For Black History Month, Gabriel Owens got to play Ruby Bridges at school.

"Though I did not know it then, nor will I realize it for many years, in the fall of 1960, it would change my life forever and that I would help shape history," said Owens. "I am Ruby Bridges and I am famous for integrating the New Orleans School system."

When Gabriel's mother heard that Ruby Bridges was being honored at the event at the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum, she knew her daughter had to meet her.

"I am truly honored, absolutely," said Bridges.

Rep. John Lewis of Georgia, Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi and the little girl who changed history with her very own hands, Ruby Bridges, were among those honored for their courageous efforts in the Civil Rights Movement -- not only in the state of Mississippi, but across the country.

Although they agree that black America has come a long way, they also believe that there are certain issues still stifling success in many African-American communities.

"We have so much work to do. When I think about our babies and them not being safe in school, I think that needs to be the next civil rights movement," said Rep. Thompson.

Congressman Lewis will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. Thompson is being given the Chairman's Award.

Congressmen Lewis and Thompson were supposed to attend the grand opening of the Civil Rights Museum in December. The Gala was initially set to take place at the same time, but both chose not to attend in protest to President Trump's visit to the Capital City.

The Friends of Mississippi Civil Rights organization is not affiliated with either of Mississippi's two museums.

