FIRST ALERT: Severe Threat Tonight into Sunday Morning

A round of strong to severe storms arrives tonight... The main severe threat will occur after sunset into early Sunday morning. The threat is higher over North Mississippi, but still the potential for severe weather in Central and South Mississippi. Storms will be capable of producing gusty wind, hail, and a few tornadoes.

The primary severe threat ends Sunday morning, but periods of rain along some thunderstorms will continue throughout the day. Otherwise, spotty showers today, and muggy with highs in the 80s.

Temperatures remain above average through midweek, then turning a bit cooler Thursday into the weekend.

Make sure you have our First Alert Weather App downloaded and ready to go before the storms arrive tonight.

