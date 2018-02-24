27-year-old killed in shooting on Bishop Avenue

A 27-year-old man is dead and another is injured after a shooting on Bishop Avenue.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m, Saturday, Jackson Police officers responded to a home where they found Cortez Hopkins shot and killed.

A second man was also suffering from a minor graze wound.

Officers were told that several shots were heard outside the location that later penetrated the home causing injury. A small white sedan was also seen leaving the area just after the shooting.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

This investigation is ongoing.

