27-year-old killed in shooting on Bishop Avenue

JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A 27-year-old man is dead and another is injured after a shooting on Bishop Avenue. 

Shortly before 12:30 a.m, Saturday, Jackson Police officers responded to a home where they found Cortez Hopkins shot and killed. 

A second man was also suffering from a minor graze wound. 

Officers were told that several shots were heard outside the location that later penetrated the home causing injury.  A small white sedan was also seen leaving the area just after the shooting. 

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477). 

This investigation is ongoing. 

