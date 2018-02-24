Child killed in crash on Raymond Road; three others injured

A young girl is dead after a car crash Friday night.

Just before 10:00 p.m., Jackson Police officers were called to Raymond Road after a small sedan ran off the road and hit a tree.

Four people were inside the car.

The child was pronounced dead on scene.

The adult driver and two other children, also females, were transported to a local hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The cause of the accident remains unknown.

This investigation is ongoing.

