No serious injuries reported after rollover crash on I-55 at Woo - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

No serious injuries reported after rollover crash on I-55 at Woodrow Wilson

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
No serious injuries have been reported. Source: WLBT No serious injuries have been reported. Source: WLBT
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Jackson Police Department is working a single car rollover crash on I-55 southbound at Woodrow Wilson Avenue. 

No serious injuries have been reported. 

Traffic may be slowed. Take an alternate route, if possible. 

MDOT says it will take about 45 minutes to clear. 

