No serious injuries reported after rollover crash on I-55 at Woodrow Wilson

The Jackson Police Department is working a single car rollover crash on I-55 southbound at Woodrow Wilson Avenue.

#JPD is working a single vehicle roll-over accident on I-55 southbound at Woodrow Wilson Dr. No serious injuries reported at this time. Traffic may be slowed. Take an alternate route if possible. #Caution #DriveSafely — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) February 24, 2018

Traffic may be slowed. Take an alternate route, if possible.

MDOT says it will take about 45 minutes to clear.

