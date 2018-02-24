Injuries reported in multi-vehicle crash on I-220 near Industria - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Injuries reported in multi-vehicle crash on I-220 near Industrial Drive

The Jackson Police Department is on the scene of a crash on I-220 North near Industrial Drive.

Injuries have been reported, but none appear to be serious at this time. 

Temporary traffic delays are expected. Police are advising drivers to take a different route.

MDOT says it will take at least an hour to clear the scene.

We will continue to update this developing story. 

