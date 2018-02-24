Injuries reported in multi-vehicle crash on I-220 near Industrial Drive

The Jackson Police Department is on the scene of a multiple vehicle wreck on I-220 North near Industrial Blvd. Source: WLBT

The Jackson Police Department is on the scene of a crash on I-220 North near Industrial Drive.

Injuries have been reported, but none appear to be serious at this time.

Crash Update: I-220 past Industrial Dr EX 3 Northbound left lane blocked in #HindsCo Details: https://t.co/rmDqxffW1s #MShwys — MDOT (@MississippiDOT) February 24, 2018

Temporary traffic delays are expected. Police are advising drivers to take a different route.

#JPD is currently working a multiple vehicle accident on I-220 northbound at Industrial Dr. Injuries have been reported; none serious at this time. Temporary traffic delays are expected. Take an alternate route if possible. #Caution #DriveSafely — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) February 24, 2018

MDOT says it will take at least an hour to clear the scene.

We will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.