"Grand Celebration" at Civil Rights Museum

Hundreds of people gathered at the Civil Rights Museum Saturday morning for their "Grand Celebration" and to see Congressman John Lewis give a keynote address.

Congressmen Bennie Thompson and John Lewis chose to boycott the Civil Right's Museum's original opening, when Governor Phil Bryant invited President Trump to attend.

The two honorees chose this Grand Celebration as the museum's real time to shine.

"As long as I have breath in my body, I will speak up, and speak out. And I will find a way to get in the way, and get in trouble - good trouble, necessary trouble," said Democratic Georgia Representative John Lewis to the crowd Saturday.

Other than the men of honor, the most powerful speech coming from New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, who called John Lewis his hero, and begged for us as Americans to recognize our own Declaration of Independence...treating all men as equal, with the same inalienable rights.

"Before you tell me about your religion, you first show it to me in how you treat other people," said Booker to the crowd, explaining Lewis's outlook.

He hopes the museum will help teach us to do that.

"A lot of painful truths about our country, that I don't think undermine the greatness of who we are. The hatred, the bigotry, the segregation, the obstacles. Telling that truth does not weaken us. It actually adds to our greatness, in understanding all that we've had to overcome over these years to get to where we are today," said Booker.

Congressman Bennie Thompson was given the Chairman's Award at the celebration.

Congressman Lewis, the Lifetime Achievement Award.

"Maybe our foremothers and our forefathers all came together in different ships. But we're all in the same boat now," said Congressman Lewis.

Saturday morning's presentation was just one of a series of symposiums and presentations at the museum Saturday.

