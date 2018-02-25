Jackson police arrest one in deadly Woodrow Wilson Ave. shooting

A 25-year-old man was killed and another is listed in stable condition after a shooting at the Jasco on Woodrow Wilson Avenue on Saturday.

Thursday, police arrested 30-year-old Kareem Boykins. He is being charged with one count of murder and one count of aggravated assault. Boykins was found and taken into custody at an undisclosed location with the help of the US Marshals Service.

Just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the University of Mississippi Medical Center where two men with gunshot wounds had been transported by private vehicle.

According to officials, the shooting happened after an argument in the parking lot of the Jasco on Woodrow Wilson Avenue.

Witness accounts provided the description of a black man who left the scene after firing multiple shots at the victims from a red sedan.

25-year-old Craig Johnson died from his injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital. A 23-year-old man is listed in stable condition.

This investigation is ongoing.

