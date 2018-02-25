Man found dead on side of road in Madison Co. identified

Police began investigating after one of the 20-year-old twins ran away and told shelter workers she was afraid of returning home.More >>
Police began investigating after one of the 20-year-old twins ran away and told shelter workers she was afraid of returning home.More >>
The victim says a customer was furious she couldn’t make him a frappe.More >>
The victim says a customer was furious she couldn’t make him a frappe.More >>
Police say the girl told the manager her parents had left her at the restaurant. Police say the girl did not know her last name, her parents' names, or her address.More >>
Police say the girl told the manager her parents had left her at the restaurant. Police say the girl did not know her last name, her parents' names, or her address.More >>
Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>
Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>
A church service plummeted into chaos in Huntsville when a gunman stormed in and started yelling threats. It was a terrifying ordeal for the congregation as many churchgoers tried to take cover.More >>
A church service plummeted into chaos in Huntsville when a gunman stormed in and started yelling threats. It was a terrifying ordeal for the congregation as many churchgoers tried to take cover.More >>
The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University.More >>
The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University.More >>
Three kids from Tatum got a bit of a shock, or rather lack thereof when their parents pulled out a cassette tape.More >>
Three kids from Tatum got a bit of a shock, or rather lack thereof when their parents pulled out a cassette tape.More >>
A mother and father are behind bars after police say they placed their newborn baby in a trash can.More >>
A mother and father are behind bars after police say they placed their newborn baby in a trash can.More >>
Friends, family, colleagues and supporters of fallen Mobile Police Department Officer Justin Billa gathered in and near Cottage Hill Baptist Church in Mobile Tuesday morning for Billa's memorial service.More >>
Friends, family, colleagues and supporters of fallen Mobile Police Department Officer Justin Billa gathered in and near Cottage Hill Baptist Church in Mobile Tuesday morning for Billa's memorial service.More >>
A Georgia Girl Scout and her dad teamed up to make a music video parody to promote the sales of her troop's cookies, and the internet is eating it up.More >>
A Georgia Girl Scout and her dad teamed up to make a music video parody to promote the sales of her troop's cookies, and the internet is eating it up.More >>