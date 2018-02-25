Man found dead on the side of the road after walking away from crash in Madison County

A man was found dead on the side of the road, early Sunday morning, after he walked away from a Saturday night crash in Madison County. Source: Raycom Image Bank

A man was found dead on the side of the road, early Sunday morning, after he walked away from a Saturday night crash in Madison County.

Around 10:30 p.m., Saturday, MHP responded to a one-vehicle crash on MS-22 west of Flora.

The crash happened when a Toyota Camry ran off the road and got stuck in the mud.

There was no damage to the car and both occupants were able to safely get out. After the crash, the driver left the scene on foot traveling eastbound and the passenger left on foot traveling westbound.

The passenger was located and then transported by medical personnel to the hospital to be checked out.

The driver was not located that evening after a search of the area.

At 8:30 a.m., Sunday, MHP was advised that a deceased person matching the description of the driver from the previous crash was located on the shoulder of the roadway approximately a quarter-mile from the crash scene.

At this time, the cause of death has not been determined.

Madison County Sheriff’s Department, MHP and MBI are on scene at this time.

This crash is under investigation and more information will be released pending notification of next of kin.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.