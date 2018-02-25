MHP investigating crash on 1-20 in Warren County

Just before 7:30 am, Sunday, MHP responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-20 just east of Vicksburg in Warren County. Source: Raycom Image Bank

Just before 7:30 am, Sunday, MHP responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-20 just east of Vicksburg in Warren County.

The crash happened when a Subaru Outback ran into the back of a Dodge Pickup truck as both vehicles were traveling eastbound.

Both vehicles last control and came to a stop in the median.

Due to the damage caused to the Subaru, a fire started causing the vehicle to be a total loss.

The passengers of the Subaru were transported to River Region Hospital due to their injuries.

The passengers of the Dodge pickup were checked by medical personnel and released on the scene.

This crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.