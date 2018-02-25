City of Jackson doing water line maintenance work Sunday and Monday

The 5-month-old died two days after she was taken to the hospital suffering cardiac arrest and bleeding from the brain and eyes.More >>
The 5-month-old died two days after she was taken to the hospital suffering cardiac arrest and bleeding from the brain and eyes.More >>
Yet another church community in Greenville County went to Sunday service only to be welcomed by satanic messages spray painted on to the church walls, some of it involving Billy Graham.More >>
Yet another church community in Greenville County went to Sunday service only to be welcomed by satanic messages spray painted on to the church walls, some of it involving Billy Graham.More >>
The suspect is in critical condition at an area hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.More >>
The suspect is in critical condition at an area hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.More >>
Heavy rain returns through early Sunday, setting the Ohio River up for its highest level since 1997.More >>
Heavy rain returns through early Sunday, setting the Ohio River up for its highest level since 1997.More >>
The daughter of State Representative, Allen Treadaway of Morris, was killed around 3 a.m. Sunday morning in a two-vehicle accident.More >>
The daughter of State Representative, Allen Treadaway of Morris, was killed around 3 a.m. Sunday morning in a two-vehicle accident.More >>