City of Jackson doing water line maintenance work Sunday and Monday

The City of Jackson is doing maintenance and repair work on certain water lines. Source: WLBT

Sunday's crews worked on water mains on Echelon Parkway.

A cold, muddy endeavor that workers said was necessary to keep the pipes in good shape.

City employees dug a hole they estimated was about 10 feet deep to gain access to the water main.

Monday morning, you can find city crews between the 200 and 600 block of South Gallatin, and on the 400 block of Earl Street.

The City warns the work in each area will last about four to six hours, and water in the area will be shut off while repairs are made.

But after water pressure is back up, they still want to take some time to make sure no contaminants made their way into the pipelines.

The City is issuing a precautionary boil water notice for customers in the areas where repair work is being done.

