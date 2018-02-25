Man who escaped police custody is one of two wanted by JPD

Officials are searching for two men wanted in a recent robbery and auto theft and one of the men was able to escape police custody.

Jackson Police are looking for 37-year-old Fredrick Harper and 48-year-old Bernard Caston.

Both suspects are wanted in connection with a recent incident where a man was robbed and his vehicle was also stolen in south Jackson.

The vehicle was later stopped in north Jackson where Harper ran away. Caston was captured, but later managed to escape police custody.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of these individuals is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.