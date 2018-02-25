9 Ole Miss sweeps Tulane to start season 7-0

Press Release from Ole Miss Athletics

A monstrous sixth inning, as well as pair of home runs from Thomas Dillard and Cooper Johnson helped the No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels finalize the sweep over Tulane with a 6-3 victory. The win moved Ole Miss to 7-0 on the year, marking the second consecutive year the Rebels have started with seven straight wins, and the third in the past six years.

James McArthur made his second consecutive Sunday start, going 5.1 innings and giving up just two runs, but the Green Wave held the 2-1 edge until the Rebels responded in the sixth with five runs of their own.

Dillard put the team’s first run on the board early in the fourth with a no-doubter solo home run to right field to equalize the score at one. The score remained that way until the fifth, when a pair of singles resulted in the Green Wave’s second run, prompting head coach Mike Bianco to relieve McArthur for Jordan Fowler.

McArthur tallied three strikeouts in 87 pitches, spreading six hits and two runs allowed over 5.1 innings, but Fowler picked up the win after just one inning of work for his second on the year despite having emerged from the bullpen both times.