Ole Miss Sweep Tulane to Stay Undefeated

The Ole Miss Rebels are 7-0 after sweeping their series against the Tulane Greenwave. The Rebels had their backs against the wall right before the sixth inning down 2 runs to 1.

But, the bottom of the sixth inning was where the game was won. Center fielder, Will Golsan, got a base hit right in a spot of the field where little Greenwave fielders were located, giving the rebels enough time to bring in two runs to take a lead 3-2.

Same inning, Rebels catcher, Cooper Johnson, hits a high ball to left field for a three run home run. That hit gave the Rebels a 6 runs to 3. No runs were score for the rest of the game.

The Rebels play against Murray State in Oxford on Tuesday Feb, 27.

OLE MISS- 6 TULANE- 3

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved