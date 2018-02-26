UPDATE: Woman found shot to death in northwest Jackson identified

The Hinds County Coroner has identified the woman found shot to death on Alabama Street.

The body of 34-year-old Demetree Kelly was found just before 2:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Alabama Street near Virginia Avenue.

Jackson Police officers responded to a call about someone lying in the street near the intersection.

There is no motive or suspect information known to police at this time.

Anyone with any information about this crime is urged to call Jackson Police at (601) 960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.