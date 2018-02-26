Woman found shot to death, lying in street in northwest Jackson

Jackson police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened just before 2:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Alabama Street near Virginia Avenue.

Officers responded to a call about someone lying in the street near the intersection. When they arrived, Officers found the body of an unidentified female suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.

There is no motive or suspect information known to police at this time.

Anyone with any information about this crime is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

