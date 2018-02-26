JPD looking for man using stolen credit card taken during house - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

JPD looking for man using stolen credit card taken during house burglary

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: JPD Source: JPD
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson police need the public's help finding a man who used a stolen credit card that was taken during a house burglary.

He was caught on surveillance video using the credit card.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477). Your information could be worth cash.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly