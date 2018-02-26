Vicksburg man arrested for shooting his brother

27-year-old Rafeel Wells was arrested Saturday for the shooting of his brother, 39-year-old Ronald Wells. Source: Vicksburg Police Department

Vicksburg police responded to 221 First Avenue in reference to a shooting on Saturday around 11:12 p.m.

While en route a black Dodge Challenger occupied by the shooting victim flagged down one of the responding officers.

39-year-old Ronald Wells told officers he was shot by his brother, 27-year-old David Wells.

Ronald sustained one gunshot wound to the right forearm and was transported to Merritt Health River Region Medical Center where he received treatment.

Rafeel was arrested at their mother's home at 217 First Avenue.

Vicksburg police had responded to an earlier altercation at the residence around 3:30 p.m.

When they arrived police learned that there had been a physical altercation regarding a cell phone and Rafeel had sustained a cut to his left arm, possibly from broken glass.

Rafeel is currently being held without bond at the Issaquena County Correctional Facility and will appear in the Vicksburg Municipal Court today for his initial appearance.

