24-year-old shot at Jackson gas station - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

24-year-old shot at Jackson gas station

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A man was shot at a gas station on Raymond Road Monday morning.

According to Jackson police, a 24-year-old man was shot in the 700 block of Raymond Road before 10:30 a.m.

The victim is responsive but the condition is unknown.

We are working to get more information and we have a crew headed to the scene.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly