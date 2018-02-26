24-year-old shot at Jackson gas station

A man was shot at a gas station on Raymond Road Monday morning.

According to Jackson police, a 24-year-old man was shot in the 700 block of Raymond Road before 10:30 a.m.

#JPD is investigating a shooting in the 700 block of Raymond Rd. Initial reports are of a 24-year-old male being shot. Victim is responsive but condition is unknown. No additional info. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) February 26, 2018

The victim is responsive but the condition is unknown.

