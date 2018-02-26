Mayor Lumumba signs executive order banning release of mugshots of those involved in officer-involved shootings

Lumumba signs executive order banning the release of mugshots of people involved in officer-involved shootings. Source: City of Jackson

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba held a press conference Monday where he signed an executive order banning the release of mugshots of those involved in officer-involved shootings

This executive order includes juveniles.

He says this order is something he has considered since the start of his term. He says using a mugshot of a person involved in an officer-involved shooting doesn't paint the best picture of that person.

In an effort to improve relations between the community and police, the mayor said the city will be hosting a crime and justice summit on April 19 where community policing and other issues will be discussed.

