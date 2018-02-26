Improvements underway on North State Street

Millions in federal dollars are being put to work in Jackson this month on a new road resurfacing project. Crews began working on North State Street last month. Source: WLBT

They will be working from Fondren all the way up to County Line, making improvements that have been needed for some time now.

A $19.6 million Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery grant is footing part of the bill for improvements to State Street.

The orange cones are being welcomed by businesses along the two mile route.

"They're replacing the water sewer and gas lines then they're going to dig up and resurface the whole shebang," said Cynthia, who works in the area.

An additional $6 million from one percent sales tax revenues and other grants will pay for the improvements.

The street had declined rapidly over recent years and was in bad need of repair according to those who drive it regularly.

"It's terribly rough and sometimes when you have really bad rain and all the cold it's almost impassible, added Cynthia. "It's terrible to see people's cars bumbling up and down including mine but the people are trying to make Jackson a nice place. We live in Jackson."

The road will be widened in some places to include a turn lane and a multi-use trail in other parts.

The street is down to just two lanes while the work is being done. Those in the area are anxious to see the results.

"Well, eventually when all the roads are smooth, brand new pipes and it's going to be really nice to travel up and down," said Cynthia.

