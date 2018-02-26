Investigation ordered into allegations of mistreatment of MHP cadets

DPS has announced the launch of an internal investigation into the alleged mistreatment of MHP cadets. Source: MHP

Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Marshall Fisher announced Monday that he has ordered an aggressive internal investigation into allegations of mistreatment of cadets in MHP Class 62 by MHP personnel.

"These are very serious allegations that will not be tolerated in any form and any personnel found to have committed any act of misconduct will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law," said Fisher.

The Department of Public Safety looks forward to Class 62 graduating as scheduled on March 6.

