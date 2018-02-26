Mississippi State dominates nominations for 2018 C Spire Howell and Gillom Trophies

Players from Mississippi State’s men’s and women’s basketball programs received five of the six finalist nominations for the 2018 C Spire Howell and Gillom Trophies, which are awarded annually to the best male and female college basketball players in the Magnolia state.

All three of the women’s nominees are from Mississippi State’s No.2 nationally ranked and undefeated squad, and two of the three men’s finalists are also representing the Bulldogs, who have 20 wins for the first time since the 2012 season.

Senior guard Victoria Vivians, a three-time Gillom Award winner, and teammates Teaira McCowan, a junior center and senior guard Blair Schaefer are the finalists for the ladies.

Brothers and starting guards for Mississippi State’s men’s basketball team - Quinndary and Nick Weatherspoon - join University of Southern Mississippi’s junior guard Cortez Edwards vying for the C Spire Howell Trophy.

Twelve different men’s players received votes from sports media covering the teams. Eight different women’s players received votes, with all five MSU starters getting support.

Ole Miss players have taken home the hardware in the last five consecutive awards for the men while Vivians, who has won the last three years, is the only three-time winner in the history of the C Spire Gillom Trophy.

The winners will be selected through a combination of another round of media votes and a fan vote conducted by C Spire.

Fans may vote for their favorite players by clicking here from Monday, February 26 at 5 p.m. through Saturday, March 3 at 5 p.m.

Each fan may vote up to three times daily – via Twitter, by text and through Facebook. The fan vote counts for 10 percent of the final total and has helped decide the winner several times in recent years.

Through Sunday, February 25, USM’s Edwards led the men in scoring with 15.7 points per game average while Quinndary Weatherspoon averaged 14.8 points a game and Nick Weatherspoon scored at an 11.2 points rate.

The ladies are led by Vivian’s 19.7 points per game mark followed by McCowan’s 18.7 per game average and Schaefer’s 9.7 point average.

