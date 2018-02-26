Police say driver arrested outside Walmart won't face property damage charges

A civil dispute outside Walmart, over a car, ended with a driver deliberately ramming the vehicle into a concrete barriers, over and over again. Source: WLBT Viewer

A civil dispute outside Walmart, over a car, ended with a driver deliberately ramming the vehicle into a concrete barriers, over and over again. Source: WLBT Viewer

Jackson Police say Walmart will not pursue charges against the man who was arrested for damaging property outside the Greenway Drive store.

READ MORE: Walmart road rage incident lands one behind bars

"I did see the video and it is distributing anytime you see something like that," said Sgt. Roderick Holmes with the Jackson Police Department.

It's the video folk can't stop clicking on.

A civil dispute outside Walmart, over a car, ended with a driver deliberately ramming the vehicle into a concrete barriers, over and over again.

Police say 31-year-old Cedric Gardner was behind the wheel and arrested for old fines and property damage.

“We later learned that Walmart is not pursuing any charges at this time," said Holmes. "The only charges I am aware of at this time would be the preexisting, misdemeanor fines.”

In the video, you see one man trying to open the door to stop the moving car.

Another man punches the car window and eventually shatters it.

Sgt. Holmes says he has a major problem with those actions, because the men and other onlookers outside the store could have been seriously injured.

“We don’t recommend anybody making a decision to stop a moving vehicle like that, because obviously you are placing yourself in unnecessary harm,” explained Holmes.

Holmes say the best thing to do is dial 911 if you see chaos erupting.

“Definitely, call the police," said Holmes. "Let us know what's going on. We have people obviously videoing the situation at the time and that is obviously helpful to us as well.”

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.