4-year-old Laurel boy meets YouTube star with Make-A-Wish

Four-year-old, Laurel Native, Tyler Yarbrough has been fighting Leukemia since he was two and a half years-old. A disease his dad Hollis Yarbrough never expected to happen to his only son.

"You never think it can happen to yourself and then when it happens to yourself, you're told to pack your bags and get to the hospital two hours away," said Yarbrough. "You get here and you don't even know the roads. You can't find your way around the hospital."

"Normally, I'm impacting children on the internet, millions of children, but today I get to spend the day with very special child and his name is Tyler," said Blippi. "We've been playing with the toys, making ramps and then opening them."

This isn't the first time Blippi has been called on by the Make-A-Wish Foundation, an organization that grants nearly a 100 wishes a year in Mississippi for families with critically ill children.

"We're working towards bringing hope, strength and joy to those families," said Vera Johnson, Director of the Foundation's Program Services.

Children can refer themselves to the program or have a family member or doctor refer their wishes. Typically, a wish takes six months to a year to be fulfilled.

