Carthage Police searching for a man wanted for armed robbery

Carthage Police are searching for a man wanted for armed robbery.

On Friday, February 23, the Carthage Police Department responded to a call on Cook Street.

Officials say that people had been robbed at gunpoint by two black men who took two flat screen TV's, a PlayStation and possibly money.

Investigators later learned the names of the two suspects, one is already in custody and the second suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Rodrekques Dontravian Taylor.

If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online or by clicking here.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case would be eligible for a reward of up to $2500.

