Education funding formula rewrite faces another legislative deadline

The controversial education funding formula rewrite is facing a new deadline. The House passed its version of the formula rewrite in mid-January.

Now, the Senate will bring it down to the wire by taking it up in committee on a deadline day.

Madison County Superintendent Ronnie McGehee and his staff have been running the numbers on the proposed rewrite.

"The simplicity of the formula is welcomed," noted McGehee. "You can take your total number of enrollment by the definition of your students, put a value to it, and come up with a potential income."

But McGehee said they can't find language that would guarantee the money at those levels after year two and he's concerned about funding based on average daily membership rather than average daily attendance.

That means there would essentially be a head count on three designated days.

"During October, January and May and if you miss the 93 percent threshold, it sure looks punitive financially for a district," McGehee described. "And you must remember, very few of us, if any, have 100 percent ADA for all our students. So, our threshold is not seven percent leeway."

The Senate education chair did make a few changes to the House version, including the poverty definition and how the formula funds low-income students.

The House proposal would rely on census data while the Senate version chooses a three year average. That's a welcome change for most districts.

Still, groups like the Mississippi Association of Educators want to see the rewrite scrapped altogether.

"HB 957 at its core reduces the amount of funds that go to public education by about $200 million per year," described MAE Executive Director Tyrone Hendrix.

MAE would instead rather see lawmakers make a commitment to fully fund the existing formula.

"There's no guarantee that the Mississippi legislature will fully fund education, even if HB 957 comes about or passes which we hope it doesn't," added Hendrix.

Superintendent McGehee says they're also closely monitoring the potential impact on funding for career and technical education.

The Senate Education committee will meet Tuesday morning at 11:00.

