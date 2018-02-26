Police identify man found shot to death behind abandoned Jackson home

Man found shot to death in backyard of abandoned Jackson home Source: WLBT

Jackson police have identified the man found shot to death behind a Jackson home.

His name is Jonathan Kelly and he was 26-years-old.

Monday night, the Jackson Police Department responded to a call about shots fired on Revere Street. They found Kelly shot at least once laying in the yard of an abandoned home.

According to Sergeant Holmes with Jackson police, there is still no suspect information and the motive remains unknown.

If you know anything, please contact police.

