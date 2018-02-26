Police identify man found shot to death behind abandoned Jackson - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Police identify man found shot to death behind abandoned Jackson home

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Man found shot to death in backyard of abandoned Jackson home Source: WLBT Man found shot to death in backyard of abandoned Jackson home Source: WLBT
Man found shot to death in backyard of abandoned Jackson home Source: WLBT Man found shot to death in backyard of abandoned Jackson home Source: WLBT
Man found shot to death in backyard of abandoned Jackson home Source: WLBT Man found shot to death in backyard of abandoned Jackson home Source: WLBT
Man found shot to death in backyard of abandoned Jackson home Source: WLBT Man found shot to death in backyard of abandoned Jackson home Source: WLBT
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson police have identified the man found shot to death behind a Jackson home.

His name is Jonathan Kelly and he was 26-years-old. 

Monday night, the Jackson Police Department responded to a call about shots fired on Revere Street. They found Kelly shot at least once laying in the yard of an abandoned home. 

According to Sergeant Holmes with Jackson police, there is still no suspect information and the motive remains unknown.

If you know anything, please contact police.

Police have no motive or suspect at this time.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly