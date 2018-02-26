Cortez Hopkins, 27

This is a developing story. We have a crew en route to the scene and we will update this as more information becomes available. Source: Raycom Image Bank

Cortez Hopkins, a 27-year-old black male, was found dead on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, after a shooting on Bishop Avenue near West Northside Drive, according to the Jackson Police Department.

JPD Sgt. Roderick Holmes said officers responded to a home in the 3900 block of Bishop Avenue and found Hopkins dead with at least one gunshot wound.

Holmes said a second unidentified man had also been injured in the shooting after a bullet grazed him.

Investigators had been told several shots were fired outside the location that went into the home and caused injuries.

Witnesses told police a small white sedan left the area immediately after the shooting.

Police have not made any arrests in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call JPD at (601) 960-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.