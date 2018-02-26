Craig Johnson, 25

Craig Johnson, a 25-year-old black man, died Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, at the University of Mississippi Medical Center after a shooting, according to Jackson police.

JPD Sgt. Roderick Holmes said officers responded to the hospital just after 10:30 p.m., where Johnson and another man arrived by private vehicle.

Both had been hit after gunfire erupted in the parking lot of the Jasco gas station on West Woodrow Wilson Avenue.

Investigators believe an argument between the two victims and a third man led to the shooting.

The third man fired multiple rounds at Johnson and an unidentified 23-year-old man before leaving the scene.

Police have not made any arrests in the case.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call JPD at (601) 960-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

