Lee Edward Bonner, 37

Lee Edward Bonner, a 37-year-old black male, died Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, after a shooting with police days earlier on Deer Park and Dalton streets, according to the Jackson Police Department.

JPD Sgt. Roderick Holmes said police had been investigating possible drug activity on February 21 when officers came into contact with two men who immediately ran from them.

Holmes said one of them ran from law enforcement, though did not specify whether that was Bonner or the other unidentified man.

Officers chased both suspects to an abandoned house and, while one ran away, Bonner produced a handgun and fired at police.

Holmes said JPD returned fire and hit Bonner.

His handgun was recovered and later determined to be stolen.

As part of JPD's policy and procedures, the officers involved are currently on administrative leave while an internal and criminal investigation is being conducted.

Holmes would not confirm how many officers were involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call JPD at (601) 960-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

