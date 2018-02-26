Demetree Kelly, 34

Demetree Kelly, a 34-year-old black woman, was found dead Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, on Alabama Street, according to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart.

Jackson police made the discovery just before 2:30 a.m. after responding to a call about a body lying in the street near the intersection of Alabama Street and Virginia Avenue.

Grisham-Stewart said it appeared Kelly had been shot to death.

Police have not made any arrests in the case nor released any description of the person responsible.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call JPD at (601) 960-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

