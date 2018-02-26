Jackson woman recovering from dog attack - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Jackson woman recovering from dog attack

JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A Jackson woman is recovering after she was bitten by a dog. It happened at a home a Bounds and Keele Street, just before 5:30 Monday. 

A man on the scene shot the dog, but the dog did not die. 

The woman's condition is not life-threatening but she was taken to a hospital.

