Jackson mayor signs executive order on officer-involved shootings

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba signed an executive order Monday afternoon banning the release of mugshots of civilians involved in officer-involved shootings.

“Mugshots and sensationalized news narratives create lasting impressions that adversely impact communities and widen the historic divides between police and the community,” Lumumba said. “The injustice of this practice was eloquently captured in the ‘If they gun me down’ social media campaign, initiated after the tragic police shooting of Mike Brown in 2014. A mugshot is just one snapshot in time and cannot be presumed to represent the sum total of any individual’s existence.”

The executive order comes on the heels of the city’s latest deadly officer-involved shooting in which 37-year-old Lee Bonner was killed.

Many of his family members and others from the community spoke out about Bonner’s sudden death at a public meeting at Mt. Zion MB Church.

Many in attendance have different accounts of the events that led up to that deadly shooting.

Bonner’s family claimed he was shot several times and asked for the public to come forward with any information they may have.

“They didn't have to shoot him down like that but we just want answers” said Quana Spells, Bonner’s sister. “If anybody knows, saw, whatever you saw, tell us, let us know what happened.”

We've reached out to JPD about the claims made at the public meeting.

We were told Bonner was shot more than once, but an exact number of times was not given.

