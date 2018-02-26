President proposes guns in the classroom

President Trump has proposed an alternative way to secure schools in case of a future shooting like in Parkland, FL. The president has expressed that arming teachers with firearms can be a better way to protect schools and their staff to prevent another mass shooting.

"We have to take steps to harden our schools so that they're less vulnerable to attack," said President Trump. "This includes allowing well trained and certified school personnel to carry a concealed firearm. At some point, you need volume. I don't know if a school is going to be able to hire a hundred security guards."

But not everyone shares the president's outlook on making our schools safer. Especially parents in the Jackson area.

"I don't think that's a good idea, at all," said Murrah High School mother Pam Williams. "We have teachers that are barely getting by financially."

Williams feels that there are more important issues with schools other than arming teachers.

"You're giving the opportunity for making a gun easily accessible to anyone. What happens if everyone knows where the gun is at on campus? This can cause more harm in the future than saving lives," added Williams.

Lawmakers in several states have proposed teachers carry guns on campuses in the past but it always gets overturned in the legislature. Also, it is legal to carry concealed weapons on campuses K-12 in states such as Alabama, Utah, Alaska, Oregon, Rhode Island, and Hawaii.

