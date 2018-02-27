Coming up on WLBT: Jackson police investigate the latest homicide

This marks the third shooting for JPD in the past 24 hours, two of which have been deadly. We'll have a live report on the most recent.
A top official has launched an investigation into the mistreatment of Mississippi trooper cadets. We'll have a live report at 5.
There's a new executive order in place involving mug shots for Jackson. We'll tell you more at the top of the hour.
See you in 10.
~Joy
Police began investigating after one of the 20-year-old twins ran away and told shelter workers she was afraid of returning home.More >>
Police began investigating after one of the 20-year-old twins ran away and told shelter workers she was afraid of returning home.More >>
The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University.More >>
The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University.More >>
The victim says a customer was furious she couldn’t make him a frappe.More >>
The victim says a customer was furious she couldn’t make him a frappe.More >>
Obama's office disclosed the former president's plans Monday.More >>
Obama's office disclosed the former president's plans Monday.More >>
U.S. Marshals are asking for the public's help in locating a convicted child molester. DMore >>
U.S. Marshals are asking for the public's help in locating a convicted child molester. DMore >>
Monica Lewinsky talks about relationship with former President Bill Clinton in light of #MeToo movement.More >>
Monica Lewinsky talks about relationship with former President Bill Clinton in light of #MeToo movement.More >>
The video was captured at Walmart on Greenway Drive Sunday afternoon. The original video has been shared over 26,000 times.More >>
The video was captured at Walmart on Greenway Drive Sunday afternoon. The original video has been shared over 26,000 times.More >>