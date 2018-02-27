Coming up on WLBT: Jackson police investigate the latest homicide

This marks the third shooting for JPD in the past 24 hours, two of which have been deadly. We'll have a live report on the most recent.

A top official has launched an investigation into the mistreatment of Mississippi trooper cadets. We'll have a live report at 5.

There's a new executive order in place involving mug shots for Jackson. We'll tell you more at the top of the hour.

See you in 10.

~Joy