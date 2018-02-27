Coming up on WLBT: Jackson police investigate the latest homicid - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Coming up on WLBT: Jackson police investigate the latest homicide

Posted by Joy Redmond, News Anchor
Connect

This marks the third shooting for JPD in the past 24 hours, two of which have been deadly. We'll have a live report on the most recent.

A top official has launched an investigation into the mistreatment of Mississippi trooper cadets. We'll have a live report at 5. 

There's a new executive order in place involving mug shots for Jackson. We'll tell you more at the top of the hour. 

See you in 10.

~Joy

Powered by Frankly