Water outage causes 3 Hinds County schools to dismiss early

Police began investigating after one of the 20-year-old twins ran away and told shelter workers she was afraid of returning home.More >>
Police began investigating after one of the 20-year-old twins ran away and told shelter workers she was afraid of returning home.More >>
The victim says a customer was furious she couldn’t make him a frappe.More >>
The victim says a customer was furious she couldn’t make him a frappe.More >>
The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University.More >>
The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University.More >>
Police say the girl told the manager her parents had left her at the restaurant. Police say the girl did not know her last name, her parents' names, or her address.More >>
Police say the girl told the manager her parents had left her at the restaurant. Police say the girl did not know her last name, her parents' names, or her address.More >>
The second seasons of Netflix Originals "Jessica Jones," "Santa Clarita Diet" and "A Series of Unfortunate Events" arrive to the streaming site in March.More >>
The second seasons of Netflix Originals "Jessica Jones," "Santa Clarita Diet" and "A Series of Unfortunate Events" arrive to the streaming site in March.More >>
A mother and father are behind bars after police say they placed their newborn baby in a trash can.More >>
A mother and father are behind bars after police say they placed their newborn baby in a trash can.More >>
The single-family home community said the problem has gone on for months, but the carrier refuses to deliver.More >>
The single-family home community said the problem has gone on for months, but the carrier refuses to deliver.More >>
A church service plummeted into chaos in Huntsville when a gunman stormed in and started yelling threats. It was a terrifying ordeal for the congregation as many churchgoers tried to take cover.More >>
A church service plummeted into chaos in Huntsville when a gunman stormed in and started yelling threats. It was a terrifying ordeal for the congregation as many churchgoers tried to take cover.More >>
U.S. Marshals are asking for the public's help in locating a convicted child molester. DMore >>
U.S. Marshals are asking for the public's help in locating a convicted child molester. DMore >>
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says that Alexis Hernandez, an inmate that had escaped from the jail was located and pronounced dead on February 23 in Orlando, Florida.More >>
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says that Alexis Hernandez, an inmate that had escaped from the jail was located and pronounced dead on February 23 in Orlando, Florida.More >>