Water outage causes 3 Hinds County schools to dismiss early

A water outage in Byram is causing three schools to dismiss early Tuesday.

At 9:15 a.m., the Hinds County School District was told by Byram City officials that there is a water outage affecting three schools: Gary Road Elementary, Gary Road Intermediate, and Byram Middle School.

All of these schools affected will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. today. The schools says parents are welcome to come pick up their students starting immediately.

City officials say they don't expect water to be restored until later tonight.

