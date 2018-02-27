Miss Mississippi speaking at IHOP to raise money for child healthcare

Miss Mississippi Anne Elizabeth Buys will be speaking at the IHOP on Briarwood Drive at 5pm Tuesday

On National Pancake Day, IHOP offers a free short stack of pancakes at every single one of its locations nationwide

IHOP gives out free pancakes at National Pancake Day, but asks that you donate to the Children's Miracle Network

Tuesday February 27 is National Pancake Day!

From 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., you can dine in at any IHOP location nation-wide to get a free short stack of its famous buttermilk pancakes, but with the free breakfast, IHOP asks that you consider donating to the Children's Miracle Network.

Miss Mississippi will be at the IHOP on Briarwood Drive in Jackson Tuesday evening, helping the restaurant reach their $5 million fundraising goal!

Since 2006, IHOP National Pancake Day has raised nearly $30 million for child medical care. The money goes toward life-saving treatment, programs, and medical equipment for child patients, including the more than 150,000 children treated annually at Batson Children's Hospital.

You can also donate online.

