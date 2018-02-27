CONSIDER THIS: Making Progress

We have consistently reported on the lack of action that has taken place in Jackson since 2014 when voters approved a 1% tax to fund infrastructure improvements. Decisions on how to use the 1% funds are approved by a commission and that group was constantly at odds with former mayor Tony Yarber.

In addition to the local tax, the city also received nearly $20 million in federal funds through a TIGER grant (TIGER stands for Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery). TIGER funds need to be paired with local dollars and some of the local funds will come from the 1% tax.

Since taking office less than a year ago, Mayor Lumumba and his team have put together a comprehensive, strategic plan for the 1% funds and have established a respected relationship with the oversight commission. Because of that positive interaction and proactive planning, we are now seeing progress on projects that were stalled.

Phase one of a three-phase project to repair North State Street has begun. The street is in terrible condition, negatively affecting businesses and creating issues for anyone who travels the busy road. When the work is complete, it will transform the entire area.

We were hopeful the new mayor and administration would enact positive change but did not expect to see this much progress happening so quickly. It sure is nice to see things headed in the right direction, creating optimism and excitement for the future of the capital city.

