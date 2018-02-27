"They just know love and they know kindness": Clinton toddler forms special bond with garbage men

Tuesdays on Rosemont Street in Clinton are a big deal for 3-year-old Kyler as he knows he's got a smelly, important job to do. Source: WLBT

Tuesdays on Rosemont Street in Clinton are a big deal for 3-year-old Kyler as he knows he's got a smelly, important job to do. Source: WLBT

Tuesdays on Rosemont Street in Clinton are a big deal for 3-year-old Kyler as he knows he's got a smelly, important job to do. Source: WLBT

Tuesdays on Rosemont Street in Clinton are a big deal for 3-year-old Kyler as he knows he's got a smelly, important job to do. Source: WLBT

Tuesdays on Rosemont Street in Clinton are a big deal for 3-year-old Kyler as he knows he's got a smelly, important job to do. Source: WLBT

Tuesdays on Rosemont Street in Clinton are a big deal for 3-year-old Kyler as he knows he's got a smelly, important job to do.

"It started one day we were coming down through here and his Grandma had on an Alabama sweatshirt," said Clinton Waste Management worker, Clarence Weathersby. "I just told her 'Roll Tide'."

The Alabama greeting sparked something between the family -- a bond that young Kyler would warm up to and would later come to look forward to each week.

"He started waving at the guys and they started waving back," said Kyler's grandmother Kathleen Reynolds. "Then around Halloween and Christmas, we made treats for them and they just loved them. They started picking Kyler up and he started learning how to operate the garbage truck."

Not only does Kyler help bring out the trash on Tuesday mornings, but he also waits with snacks for his garbage pick-up friends and later lends them a hand loading the trash into the back of the truck.

Kyler celebrated a birthday last week, so of course, Weathersby, who Kyler calls Bug-Bug, had a sweet surprise for his best helper -- a Paw Patrol Pup named Rover.

"Bug-Bug just treats him super special," said Reynolds. "He picks him up like it's a little brother thing, so it's great to see the interaction between them. Kyler doesn't see the color and Bug-Bug doesn't see his color. They're just friends, you know. They just know love and they know kindness. That's the great thing about this."

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.