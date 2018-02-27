Four deadly shootings in six days has residents calling for arrests

The Capital City has witnessed for deadly shooting in six days. WLBT:

Jackson Police are investigating a series of deadly shootings in the Capital City, with four happening in the last six days.

So far, no arrests have been made in those separate homicide investigations.

"I got up that morning and a guy said, 'you know Tosha just got killed'," said Patricia McGriggs.

The 55-year-old Jackson native knows one of the city's latest murder victims.

She says 34-year-old Demetree Kelly, called Tosha, was a frequent visitor to Alabama Avenue and was a sweet person.

Early Monday morning, Kelly's body was found shot at the intersection of Alabama and Virginia Avenues.

"After I laid back down, I could not rest. I got back up and I saw the police lights. I said something happened," said McGriggs. "It's all the time, but a lot of things don't happen over here. People bring it from other places over in the neighborhood."

Demetree Kelly was one of four people shot and killed over the course of six days. She was killed in Councilman Kenneth Stokes' ward.

"I think everybody is sick and tired of all this killing and we realize if we don't attack this problem hard, then we're gonna end up with 60 to 100 murders in December," said Stokes.

The Ward 3 representative wants a special unit in JPD to target known areas of crime.

"We must think outside the box and again, a special unit is the way," said Stokes. "I know they're saying our manpower is down, but if we don't draw from each precinct a number of the officers that we can place in a special unit, lets find some money for overtime and let's go in these hot zones and let's clean them up".

Saturday morning, Cortez Hopkins was shot and killed on Bishop Avenue.

Monday, 37-year-old Lee Edward Bonner died from his injuries after being struck by bullets Wednesday in an officer-involved shooting.

Jackson Police say they are still searching for suspects in the Alabama Avenue, Bishop Avenue and Revere Street investigations.

Jackson currently sits at 18 homicides in 2018. Here is a complete list of this year’s homicide victims and the latest on those investigations.

