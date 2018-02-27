Residents in the Delta prepare for flooding from the Mississippi River

The Mississippi River has been receiving large amounts of rainfall. Source: WLBT

The Mighty Mississippi is currently bloated due to record amounts of rainfall and Delta residents and employees are bracing for possible flooding problems.

Preparations are already underway in Humphreys County.

Wolf Lake is steadily rising and the water is expected to get around four feet.

“Where I am standing right now, the ground elevation is 93.5 feet and if it gets to 98 or 99, that will put it somewhere close to the top of my head,” said Yazoo County Emergency Management Official Jack Willingham.

Emergency officials were out today encouraging residents living on Deer Field Road to move their personal items to higher ground. They say excessive rain has caused the Mississippi River and its tributaries to rise.

Now the water is moving downstream, which could cause big problems for residents in low-lying areas.

“We have several roads that are going to water. All the sheds and shops that are on ground level, I would advise the residents to prepare to move to all the stuff that is at ground level,” said Humphreys County Emergency Management Director Royce Steed.

Steve Reeves was one of the residents in Humphreys County preparing Tuesday. He lives feet away from the lake and refuses to let the flood waters ruin his belongings.

“Yes. Everything must go. This is an inconvenience,” said Reeves.

Officials are also doing their part by stocking up on sand and sand bags and keeping a close eye on the rivers and lakes. Public Works crews and water rescues teams are on standby if needed.

“Just keep abreast how much the river is rising and keep up with the water levels and don't wait to the last minute,” said Steed.

