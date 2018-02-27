Byram water outage causes closures at three Hinds County schools

Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>
The man who swore to uphold the law as chief of police in Lumberton appears to break it, in front of a camera. WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana. On Monday, Feb. 19, it was reported that the Lumberton Police Department said Chief Shane Flynt had submitted his resignation and that Phillip Ducksworth was serving as the interim police chief. According to ...More >>
The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University.More >>
As a mother, Bonnie Orr knows all about hard work.More >>
A freshman wrestler at Wilmington High School said he left the team after a coach revealed his transgender identity in front of his classmates.More >>
The NAACP has filed a race discrimination lawsuit against the City of Myrtle Beach and the Myrtle Beach Police Department, claiming discrimination against African-American tourists during Memorial Day Bikefest, also known as "Black Bike Week."More >>
Tuesdays on Rosemont Street in Clinton are a big deal for 3-year-old Kyler as he knows he's got a smelly, important job to do.More >>
Authorities are investigating a homicide in Ohatchee.More >>
Police and medical crews have responded to the Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, near the Pentagon and Arlington National Cemetery.More >>
The video was captured at Walmart on Greenway Drive Sunday afternoon. The original video has been shared over 26,000 times.More >>
