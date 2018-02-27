Byram water outage causes closures at three Hinds County schools

A water main break in Byram caused three 3 Hinds County Schools to release early. Source: WLBT

A water main break in Byram caused three 3 Hinds County Schools to release early. Source: WLBT

You can blame heavy rains and a saturated creek bank for a recent water main break in Byram.

The 16-inch line was dropping gallons into a nearby creek off Terry Road on Tuesday morning.

Byram Public Works Director Con Livingston said trees intruded the line and caused a break and fracture.

Tree trimmers arrived first and removed toppled branches off power lines and the bridge, followed by Jackson water crews who turned off valves to isolate the break.

The pressure was so low that Gary Road Intermediate, Gary Road Elementary and Byram Middle School released students at 11:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Water outage causes 3 Hinds County schools to dismiss early

Some residents started to see their water pressure build back up by that time.

This is one of the first water line impacts the city has seen this winter.

READ MORE: Boil water notice issued for 10,000 connections in Byram and Terry

"With the cold weather, we had very few water line breaks, other than your normal ground situation deals," said Livingston. "We didn't have the major catastrophe other parts of the city did deal with."

Hemphill Construction had repaired the pipe by Tuesday evening.

Effected residents should plan to boil their water for two days.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.