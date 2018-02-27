Boil water notice issued for 10,000 connections in Byram and Terry

This advisory affects approximately 10,000 connections served by the City of Jackson wells. Source: Raycom Image Bank

A boil water notice has been issued for 10,000 connections in Byram and Terry.

Due to the recent loss in water pressure from a water main repair, the City of Jackson Water/Sewer Utilities Division has issued a precautionary boil water advisory until further notice for the following:

• Well system connections ONLY

Byram and Terry connections west of I-55 South served by the City of Jackson

Siwell Road addresses with the zip code 39272 and 39212

[2200-4699] Raymond Road; 39212

Cedar Hills, Oak Creek, and Will-o-wood subdivisions

Pecan Acres subdivision

Byramdale Estates subdivision

This advisory affects approximately 10,000 connections served by the City of Jackson wells.

This is a precautionary advisory. This notice does not mean that your water is unsafe, but it does mean that you must take precaution and boil your water before use.

All customers are advised to boil their drinking water until adequate pressure is restored to the system.

Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute for the following: cooking or baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks feeding pets, washing dishes and all other consumption.

Residents will be notified immediately when the advisory is lifted.

For more information, customers may call 601-960-2723 during business hours or 601-960-1778 (or 601-960-1875) after 4:00 p.m. and on weekends.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.