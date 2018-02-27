Jonathan Kelly, 26

Jonathan Kelly, a 26-year-old black man, died Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, after a shooting on Revere Street, according to the Jackson Police Department.

JPD Sergeant Roderick Holmes said officers responded to a shots fired call sometime after 7 p.m. and found Kelly lying in the yard of an abandoned home.

Holmes said Kelly had been shot at least once.

Police have not made any arrests in the case.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call JPD at (601) 960-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.